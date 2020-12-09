Faculty: Auditor demand on professor hurts academic freedom

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — University of Mississippi faculty leaders are expressing concerns about academic freedom. The state auditor demanded nearly $2,000 from a tenured professor who took part in a two-day “scholar strike” to bring attention to racism and injustice. The Faculty Senate on the Oxford campus adopted two resolutions Tuesday. One says the auditor’s actions “threaten to chill academic freedom essential for higher education.” Auditor Shad White issued the demand Dec. 1 against sociology professor James Thomas. White says students suffered because Thomas did not work Sept. 8 and 9. Chancellor Glenn Boyce says Wednesday that there is no more important principle on campus than academic freedom/