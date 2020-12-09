Employee found dead in silo at Cambria mill

CAMBRIA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say the man who died in a corn silo at a mill in Columbia County was a 52-year-old employee. The sheriff’s office was called to Didion Milling in Cambria Tuesday where an employee was reported missing and had been working in or around a corn silo. First responders from Cambria, Friesland and Pardeeville were dispatched and began search and rescue efforts. The employee was found in deceased in one of the corn bins after hours of searching. The incident remains under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.