Elementary school students compete in penny challenge, donate money to homeless shelter

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW)-- Elementary students were able to raise over $800 dollars during a penny challenge and donated that money to a homeless shelter.

The students at Howe Elementary School raised $860 dollars, instead of a usual penny challenge where silver coins and paper money deduct from the penny amount, the competition was was to see who could raise the most money using just pennies.

The money raised will be going to the Salvation Army Hope Center in Stevens Point.

"Even at a youngest age our kindergarten students they feel so proud to know that their even little bit of change pocket change is going to help the greater good and how powerful it is when a whole community can come together," said Tina Miller who is the principal at the school.

The second and fifth grade classes will get their choice of donuts or ice cream sandwiches as a reward for raising the most money.