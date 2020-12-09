Dry December weather continues

Get ready for some mild Winter weather over the next couple of days and some dry weather that will last through the weekend. Some light snow could eventually develop next week, but no large storms are on the horizon.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and mild.

High: 45 Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy and frosty

Low: 27 Wind:Light & Variable

Thursday: Mild again with some sun during the morning, then increasing clouds.

High: 43 Wind: South 5-15

There might be a little fog and scattered low clouds in a few spots early today, but for the most part we should experience a good amount of sunshine and highs temps well above normal for this time of year. The mercury should rise into the 40s across the area with winds out of the NW at 5 to10 mph. You definitely want to get outside and enjoy the pleasant weather. Tomorrow will be a nice day as well with some sun in the morning and then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 40s on Thursday, so once again not feeling too much like Winter.

A weak cold front will move through Northcentral Wisconsin on Thursday night and this will produce more clouds and cooler temps going into Friday. Highs will be in the 30s on Friday, which will still be 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

You might want a little heavier coat over the weekend as high temps will only be in the upper 20s to low 30s on both Saturday and Sunday. In addition, it will be a little breezy on Saturday. There will be more clouds than sun to begin the weekend, the more sun than clouds for Sunday.

The clouds will increase once again later Monday as a weak trough of low pressure approaches our area. This weather-maker could produce some light snow showers Monday night into Tuesday. Temps will also remain on the cool side early next week with highs near 30

Have an excellent Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 9-December-2020

On this date in weather history: 1987 - The fifth storm in nine days kept the northwestern U.S. wet and windy. Winds along the coast of Washington gusted to 75 mph at Oceans Shores and at Hoquiam, and the northern and central coastal mountains of Oregon were drenched with three inches of rain in ten hours, flooding some rivers. Snowfall totals in the Cascade Mountains of Washington State ranged up to 36 inches in the Methow Valley. High winds in Oregon blew a tree onto a moving automobile killing three persons and injuring two others at Mill City. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)