Driver dies, Kansas highway shut in fiery FedEx truck crash

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, say the driver of a FedEx semitrailer has died after the truck sailed over the side of a highway bridge, crashed onto the road below and erupted in flames. Police say the crash happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday when the truck launched off the side of the Kansas Highway 7 bridge and landed on Kansas Highway 10 below near Olathe. The crash led to a large fire that consumed the truck and shut down all lanes of K-10 in the area as fire crews battled the flames and police investigated. The name of the driver was not immediately released.