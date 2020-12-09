Diocese of LaCrosse extends Mass opportunities to combat COVID risks

LaCrosse, WI (WAOW) - The Diocese of LaCrosse has released guidance to area churches in relation to Christmas celebrations and COVID-19.

In a release, the Diocese has announced it will allow for the scheduling of extra Christmas Masses. On Christmas Eve, parishes may begin celebrations as early as 2:00PM.

All Churches will still be required to abide by Governor Ever's 25% building capacity limit, as well as social distancing and wearing of masks barring a health condition.

Christmas Day Mass will be broadcast live online and on-air. Check with your local parishes for details or online.