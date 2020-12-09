Chicago rapper G Herbo pleads not guilty to fraud scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Chicago rapper G Herbo has pleaded not guilty to participating in a scheme to use stolen credit card information to pay for things like luxury vacation rentals and designer puppies. G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, appeared before a Massachusetts federal judge via videoconference because of the coronavirus pandemic. He pleaded not guilty to charges of identity theft and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Authorities say G Herbo and the others used text messages, social media messages and emails to share account information taken from dark websites in order to bankroll a lavish lifestyle.