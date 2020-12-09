BREAKING: Madison-based fighter jet crashes in Michigan

MADISON (WKOW) -- An F-16 fighter jet assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Air National Guard Base in Madison crashed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Tuesday night.

Wisconsin National Guard officials say it happened at around 8 p.m while a routine training mission was taking place.

Right now, the cause of the crash and the status of the lone pilot onboard the aircraft are unknown.

