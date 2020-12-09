Athlete of the Week: Lakeland’s Julianna Ouimette

Julianna Ouimette's high school career may just be starting, but she is already having a huge impact for the Lakeland Thunderbirds girls basketball team.

Ouimette is just a sophomore, but is putting up numbers through the first few games that even some seniors only dream of.

Ouimette, as of the publication of this article, is currently third in the state in points per game, averaging 28 through three games. However, she isn't just an ace on the offensive side of the ball, she is also dominant defensively as well.

Ouimette is the best in the state at stealing the ball so far this season by averaging nine thefts per game.

It is hardly arguable that she has flashed incredible talent early in her career, which is why she has already been offered a scholarship from Kansas State.

"I freaked out! I was so excited it was crazy," Ouimette recalled about the phone call when she was offered a scholarship. "I was trying to stay calm on the rest of the call, but then afterwards I ran up and gave my mom a hug, then I talked to my sister and friends. I was so excited."

The early offer is a product of years of hard work, that started early due to being in a basketball family.

"My mom was a really big basketball player," said Ouimette. She played at Tennessee and Northwestern so she started me off when I was really little. I'm (also) really competitive. My brother played basketball so I played against him a lot."

Her success over the last two years can't just be attributed to the family though, as she has also had the opportunity to build chemistry with her team even before she reached high school.

"I got on some teams with the girls I'm playing with in high school now," said Ouimette. "I started playing with them and I love playing with them. I love them, they're good teammates."

In fact, despite all of her individual accomplishments, it's the team that is her favorite part of the game.

"I just really liked the team sport (aspect of) the game," said Ouimette. "Just the idea of basketball, how you have to work as a team to get the ball to the rim, I think that's a lot of fun."