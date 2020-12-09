AP’s top albums of 2020: Toni Braxton, Teyana Taylor, JoJo

NEW YORK (AP) — Toni Braxton’s “Spell My Name” has been named album of the year by The Associated Press’ Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu. The album sings about breakups, but it’s not a downer in a year full of sorrow. Instead, Fekadu says, it’s classic R&B music led by a veteran singer who knows how to beautifully emote direct and strong lyrics on her songs. Others in the top 10 include Teyana Taylor, Ingrid Andress, Chloe x Halle, JoJo, Bruce Springsteen, Tiwa Savage, Taylor Swift, Victoria Monét and Ellie Goulding.