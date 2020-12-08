Wisconsin adds 4,100 COVID-19 cases, officials report testing numbers are down

(WAOW) — Wisconsin continues to see a decline in newly reported COVID-19 cases, but it may have to do with a decrease in individuals seeking a test.

It's a subject DHS Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm brought up during a media call Tuesday.

"I mention testing because the number of people currently seeking out a test here in Wisconsin is down," Palm said. "The past seven days, our average daily number of tests is about 29,500. Two weeks ago, that average was over 39,000."

On Tuesday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 4,114 new COVID-19 cases, and 5,477 new negative results. The new update brings the seven-day average of newly reported cases to 3,876.

Average positivity rates peaked along with cases in mid-November, reaching upwards of 37%; yet, while cases continue to decrease, positivity rate remains elevated above 30%, only dipping briefly at the end of November.

According to Palm, this is an indication that the state is not testing enough to "gain an accurate picture of the prevalence of COVID-19 in Wisconsin."

Still, recovery rates continue to grow. Of all 418,446 reported cases COVID-19 in the state, 356,752, or 85.3% are considered recovered.

After a weekend lull, reported deaths also return to an elevated level. On Tuesday, DHS reports 68 new deaths, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus in the state to 3,806 (0.9 percent of positive cases). The seven-day average for deaths is 55.

According to a tweet from DHS, that's a 400% increase over two months.

DHS also reported 214 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Monday afternoon, 1,566 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 64 from the day prior.

Of those, 326 are in the ICU, down 1 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.