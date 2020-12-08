Will it arrive by Christmas? A look at upcoming shipping deadlines

(WAOW) — Christmas is fast approaching, and with the increase in online shopping due to COVID-19, so are shipping deadlines.

Most major shipping services, with the exception of Amazon, have already announced deadlines for shipping packages and letters in order to reach their destinations by Christmas.

USPS

The United States Postal Service expects their busiest season to be the two weeks prior to Christmas. The increase is expected to begin December 7 and peak during the week of December 14-21.

In order to have your package delivered on time, these are the dates you need to know:

Dec. 9: Priority Mail and First-Class Mail to APO/FPO/DPO in ZIP Code 093

Dec. 11: Priority Mail and First-Class Mail to APO/FPO/DPO in all other zip codes

Dec. 15: USPS Retail Ground Service, Priority and First-Class Mail between Hawaii and mainland

Dec. 18: USPS Priority Mail Express service to APO/FPO/DPO (excludes ZIP Code 093), First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards), First-class packages up to (15.99 ounces), First-Class Mail between the Continental U.S. and Alaska

Dec. 19: Priority Mail service, Priority Mail between Alaska and the Continental U.S.

Dec. 21: Priority Mail Express between Alaska and the Continental U.S., Priority Mail Express between Hawaii and mainland

Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express service (but delivery is not a guarantee, unless otherwise noted.)

FedEx

These FedEx shipping dates relate to U.S to U.S shipping, but they also provide guidance for shipping to other locations, such as Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico.

Dec. 9: FedEx SmartPost (with exceptions)

Dec. 15: FedEx Home Delivery and FedEx Ground

Dec. 21: FedEx Express Saver and FedEx 3Day Freight

Dec. 22: FedEx 2Day, FedEx 2Day AM, FedEx 2Day Freight

Dec. 23: FedEx 1Day Freight, FedEx Extra Hours, FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, FedEx First Overnight

Dec. 25: FedEx SameDay, FedEx SameDay® City Priority, FedEx SameDay® City Direct

UPS

UPS provides a downloadable infographic with domestic, as well as U.S. to Canada or Mexico shipping information, and an online resource for other international shipping destinations.

Dec. 15: UPS Ground, UPS Standard from Continental U.S. to Canada

Dec. 16: UPS Standard from Continental U.S. to Mexico

Dec. 21: UPS 3 Day Select and UPS Worldwide Expedited to Mexico

Dec. 22: UPS 2nd Day Air, UPS Worldwide Expedited to Canada, UPS Worldwide Express services and UPS Worldwide Express Freight to Mexico.

Dec. 23: UPS Next Day Air, Express services and UPS Worldwide Express Freight to Canada.

Amazon

Amazon has not yet listed it's Holiday Delivery Calendar for 2020, but here are last year's shipping deadlines as a reference point only. It is likely that these dates will change .