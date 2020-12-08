WDEZ radio station spreading holiday cheer to those in need

WAUSAU (WAOW) - 2020 has taken a lot from away, but a local radio station is hoping holiday cheer isn't absent from many families in our area.

Country radio station WDEZ, along with other local businesses, have partnered with Catholic Charities of Central Wisconsin and St. Vincent De Paul to deliver holiday cheer to deserving families in need this season.

Community members were able to adopt a family and their wish list to make sure every family has gifts to open. At this time, all families have been adopted.

"One family only wanted winter clothing and no gifts and that is really emotional," said Chandra Lynn from WDEZ.

"Neighborhoods have adopted families and it took about three days to get all 39 homes adopted," Bryan Scott from WDEZ.

If you adopted a family you have until December 14th to deliver wrapped gifts at WDEZ.