Warmer the next several days, staying dry

The dreary skies won out once again across the News 9 area Tuesday, but there is hope for some partial sunshine the next few days. Warmer air will also be moving in. Lows should be around 26 degrees Tuesday night with west winds of 5-8 mph. Wednesday should be partly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 40s. Winds look to be from the west to northwest at 5-12 mph.

Thursday should be partly sunny and pleasant with lows around 27 and highs around 43.

A storm system is now projected to pass well south of our area Friday into Saturday. As such it probably will stay dry around here. For now we still have a very small chance of light snow or flurries in the far southern part of the News 9 viewing area, but that may be dropped if the model trends to the south continue. Far southeast Wisconsin has a better chance of picking up a few inches of snow. Otherwise it should be partly or mostly cloudy Friday with highs in the mid 30s. It could be a few degrees cooler Saturday with highs around 33. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s. Also it will be somewhat breezy for Saturday.

Sunday is shaping up partly cloudy with lows around 19 and highs near 30 degrees. Most of Monday looks quiet and partly sunny with lows in the upper 10s and highs around the low 30s. A weak disturbance is projected to pass through the area Monday night into Tuesday causing at least a chance of some occasional light snow. Temperatures will be near normal.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:35 p.m., 8-December 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1938 - The temperature at La Mesa, CA, soared to 108 degrees to set a U.S. record for the month of December. (The Weather Channel)

1963 - Lightning caused the crash of a jet airliner killing 81 persons at Elkton, MD. (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders - 1987)