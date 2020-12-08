Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 53
Bruce 73, Birchwood 50
Coleman 60, Niagara 12
Hamilton 71, Germantown 43
Hilbert 45, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 0
Mauston 75, Wautoma 67
Mercer 53, Butternut 37
Mineral Point 86, Riverdale 30
Monticello 51, Royall 24
Rice Lake 74, Spooner 30
Rosholt 60, Pacelli 54
Saint Thomas Aquinas 50, Gillett 42
Sauk Prairie 42, Reedsburg Area 35
Wauwatosa West 70, Mukwonago 64
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brookwood vs. Bangor, ppd.
Clear Lake vs. Clayton, ppd.
Green Bay West vs. Shawano, ccd.
Kenosha Tremper vs. Racine Horlick, ccd.
Lena vs. Wausaukee, ccd.
Mayville vs. Columbus, ccd.
Mosinee vs. Stratford, ccd.
Phelps vs. Three Lakes, ppd.
Pittsville vs. Tri-County, ppd.
Randolph vs. Cambria-Friesland, ppd.
South Milwaukee vs. Whitnall, ppd.
Westosha Central vs. Delavan-Darien, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Beaver Dam 61, Oak Creek 30
Brookfield Central 58, Brookfield East 56
Cedarburg 50, Whitefish Bay 43
Gilmanton 56, New Auburn 41
Hudson 68, Ellsworth 30
Hurley 64, Solon Springs 41
Iola-Scandinavia 57, Menominee Indian 37
Markesan 60, Montello 36
Northwestern 74, Spooner 30
Prentice 58, Abbotsford 47
Racine Lutheran 68, Racine St. Catherine’s 41
South Milwaukee 68, Whitnall 22
Stockbridge 59, Chilton 31
Union Grove 57, Waterford 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Appleton West vs. Neenah, ccd.
Milwaukee Bradley Tech vs. Milwaukee Carmen Northwest, ccd.
Milwaukee North vs. Milwaukee Bradley Tech, ccd.
Milwaukee Obama SCTE vs. Milwaukee Madison, ccd.
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan vs. Milwaukee Golda Meir, ccd.
Milwaukee Vincent vs. Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon, ccd.
Northland Pines vs. Medford Area, ppd.
Oak Creek vs. Kenosha Bradford, ppd.
Solon Springs vs. Mellen, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/