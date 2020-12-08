Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

8:47 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 53

Bruce 73, Birchwood 50

Coleman 60, Niagara 12

Hamilton 71, Germantown 43

Hilbert 45, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 0

Mauston 75, Wautoma 67

Mercer 53, Butternut 37

Mineral Point 86, Riverdale 30

Monticello 51, Royall 24

Rice Lake 74, Spooner 30

Rosholt 60, Pacelli 54

Saint Thomas Aquinas 50, Gillett 42

Sauk Prairie 42, Reedsburg Area 35

Wauwatosa West 70, Mukwonago 64

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brookwood vs. Bangor, ppd.

Clear Lake vs. Clayton, ppd.

Green Bay West vs. Shawano, ccd.

Kenosha Tremper vs. Racine Horlick, ccd.

Lena vs. Wausaukee, ccd.

Mayville vs. Columbus, ccd.

Mosinee vs. Stratford, ccd.

Phelps vs. Three Lakes, ppd.

Pittsville vs. Tri-County, ppd.

Randolph vs. Cambria-Friesland, ppd.

South Milwaukee vs. Whitnall, ppd.

Westosha Central vs. Delavan-Darien, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Beaver Dam 61, Oak Creek 30

Brookfield Central 58, Brookfield East 56

Cedarburg 50, Whitefish Bay 43

Gilmanton 56, New Auburn 41

Hudson 68, Ellsworth 30

Hurley 64, Solon Springs 41

Iola-Scandinavia 57, Menominee Indian 37

Markesan 60, Montello 36

Northwestern 74, Spooner 30

Prentice 58, Abbotsford 47

Racine Lutheran 68, Racine St. Catherine’s 41

South Milwaukee 68, Whitnall 22

Stockbridge 59, Chilton 31

Union Grove 57, Waterford 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Appleton West vs. Neenah, ccd.

Milwaukee Bradley Tech vs. Milwaukee Carmen Northwest, ccd.

Milwaukee North vs. Milwaukee Bradley Tech, ccd.

Milwaukee Obama SCTE vs. Milwaukee Madison, ccd.

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan vs. Milwaukee Golda Meir, ccd.

Milwaukee Vincent vs. Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon, ccd.

Northland Pines vs. Medford Area, ppd.

Oak Creek vs. Kenosha Bradford, ppd.

Solon Springs vs. Mellen, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

