Trump takes vaccine victory lap, boosting shots confidence

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump celebrated the expected approval of the first U.S. vaccine for the coronavirus, as the White House worked Tuesday to instill confidence in the distribution that will largely be executed by President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump sought to emphasize that the expected approvals came before most people thought possible. “They say it’s somewhat of a miracle and I think that’s true,” Trump said.

Biden officials were not invited, and representatives from the drug companies also didn’t plan to attend. They’re concerned about politicization of the vaccine effort.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration’s coronavirus vaccine effort is coming under new scrutiny after failing to lock in a chance to buy millions of additional doses of Pfizer’s vaccine last summer.

By ZEKE MILLER and JONATHAN LEMIRE

Associated Press