Texas AG sues Wisconsin, other states, claiming election violations

AUSTIN (WKOW) -- The Texas attorney general today filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court against Wisconsin and three other battleground states claiming they exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, alleging they enacted last-minute changes to election laws because of the pandemic claiming it skewed the results of the 2020 General Election.

"By ignoring both state and federal law, these states have not only tainted the integrity of their own citizens’ vote, but of Texas and every other state that held lawful elections,” said Paxton.

The lawsuit asks the U.S. Supreme court in invalidating the state's 62 Elector College votes for Joe Biden, a move that would grant President Trump a victory but would also be unprecedented.

Paxton's claims have already been dismissed in several other courts. Attorney General Josh Kaul said the suit was a waste of time.

“I feel sorry for Texans that their tax dollars are being wasted on such a genuinely embarrassing lawsuit," Kaul said in a statement to 27 News. "Texas is as likely to change the outcome of the Ice Bowl as it is to overturn the will of Wisconsin voters in the 2020 presidential election."

Despite multiple lawsuits in the courts both before and after the election, no evidence has been uncovered that state or federal laws were disregarded.

Among the more high-profile court cases ahead of the election was a challenge to allow ballots mailed on election day to be counted up to six days later.

However the state Supreme Court struck down the challenge and required all ballots to be received at the local clerks office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Wisconsin did mail applications to receive an absentee ballot to registered voters in May by a vote of the bipartisan State Elections Commission.

But according to the news release from Texas A.G. Ken Paxton, battleground states flooded their people with unlawful ballot applications and ballots while ignoring statutory requirements as to how they were received, evaluated and counted.

Wisconsin still has two court challenges from the Trump campaign, one in federal court and the other in state court.

Those cases are scheduled for hearings Thursday.