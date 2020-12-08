Senate OKs Trump pick for FCC, adding hurdle to Biden plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has narrowly approved President Donald Trump’s lame-duck nominee to become a member of the Federal Communications Commission, setting up the agency for a stretch of partisan gridlock likely to stymie President-elect Joe Biden’s policies. The vote was 49-46 along party lines to confirm Nathan Simington. He played a role in the plan by the Republican-majority FCC to reexamine the legal protections enjoyed by social media companies like Facebook and Twitter for content that people post on their platforms. The FCC plan came in response to Trump’s executive order challenging the long-held protections for speech on the internet.