San Francisco nixes cigarette smoking ban in apartments

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Supervisors rejected a cigarette smoking ban in San Francisco apartments a week after approving the proposal. The measure failed to get a second “yes” vote, usually considered a given before sending legislation on to the mayor for approval or a veto. The proposal returns to committee for further review after Supervisor Aaron Peskin said he had heard from many long-term and low-income tenants in the interim. He said the impacts of secondhand smoke in apartment buildings are a real problem, but hopes to address the issue in a different way. The measure approved by supervisors last week carved out an exemption for marijuana smoking.