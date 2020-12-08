Salvation Army holds free food drive-thru

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Community members were able to pickup a free box of food courtesy of the Salvation Army.

The group received 300 boxes of food that included meat, dairy, and produce from the USDA, They are arranged through the United Way of Marathon County and their Hunger Coalition efforts.

"There's always something we can do to help each other out whether you're volunteering or you're working for an organization there's always something you can do, and there's always help available we're here to help at the Salvation Army and we're happy to do that," said Ann Brigham, the development director for the Wausau Salvation Army.

The bread and produce giveaway that the Salvation Army does is available Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at their Callon Street entrance, masks and gloves are provided and required.