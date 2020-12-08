Players walk off in powerful racism protest in Champs League

Players from Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir have walked off the field and not returned in a powerful protest against racism during a Champions League game. Their action came after a match official was accused of using insulting language about a Black coach. On a night when English giant Manchester United was eliminated after a 3-2 loss at Leipzig, the PSG-Basaksehir game in the same group never finished. Players from the visiting Turkish team refused to come back out because the same group of officials would be in charge. UEFA said the remaining minutes of the match will be played on Wednesday with a new set of match officials. It is one of the most controversial incidents in the competition’s history.