‘Nobody knows’: Experts baffled by mystery illness in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Over 500 people have been hospitalized and at least one person killed by an unidentified illness in southern India. Since Saturday evening, people have suddenly started to convulse. Symptoms such as nausea and loss of consciousness have been reported. But experts are still baffled by the cause. There doesn’t seem to be any common link among the hundreds of people who have fallen sick. The most recent hypothesis being tested is contamination of food by pesticides, but so far no hard evidence has been found.