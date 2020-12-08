No snow means late start for some winter activites

(WAOW) -- A dry streak with no snow means winter enthusiasts will have to wait a bit longer to start some of their favorite cold weather pastimes.

Places like Granite Peak have been able to open because of snow making operations, and ice is beginning to form for ice fishing and skating. But other seasons are seeing a delay due to Mother Nature.

Sylvan Hill was set to open on Dec. 12, but park officials said it's to warm this week for them to make snow. Opening is delayed until next weekend.

Meanwhile cross country ski and snowshoe areas like Nine Mile are completely dependent on Mother Nature.

"We would like to see a base of 6-8 inches of heavy snow that we would compact," said Greg Freix with the Marathon County/Wausau Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

While no snow means snowmobile trails aren't open yet, it may actually mean a better snowmobile season later on.

"We're actually hoping that the ice forms really well this year, because when you get early snow that actually makes the ice conditions unstable and it's actually harder for our snowmobile trails to open," Visit Minocqua Executive Director Krystal Westfahl.

For now, we just have to wait patiently for the ground to turn white.