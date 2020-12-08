More sun after today

A milder trend is still in the works for the middle of the week, but snowfall for the weekend is a bit of a question mark. No mate the chance of snow, it will turn a little cooler going into next week.

Today: Cloudy skies with a few bits of sun possible later in the afternoon.

High: 35 Wind: SW 10-15

Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy and quiet.

Low: 27 Wind:West 5-10

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny and mild.

High: 45 Wind: West-Northwest 5-10

Grey skies will be with us once again for most of today. If we are lucky, there might be a few bits of sun later in the afternoon. With the clouds hanging around, high temps will only reach the low to mid 30s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

A drier westerly wind developing for tomorrow should break up the clouds to a fair degree. With more sun, it will be quite mild for this time of year. The mercury should rise into the 40s and be fairly close to record territory. The clouds will increase during the day on Thursday, but temps will still be mild, rising into the low 40s.

A significant storm system is still anticipated to be in the Midwest on Friday and Saturday, but it is now looking less likely to make a direct impact in our area. As of today, it looks like it will be tracking through Illinois and bring a higher chance of snow to the southern part of Wisconsin. Still, there is a 30% chance of some snow in our area on Friday and Saturday, with the highest chance being south of Wausau. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s on Friday and then drop into the low 30s on Saturday. It will also be breezy on Saturday so that will add a little chill to the air.

On Sunday we should have a break in the action with partly cloudy skies and high in the upper 20s. By Monday and Tuesday, a couple of weak weather systems will be in the Midwest once again and will bring at least some small chances of snow. It will be seasonal early next week with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Have an excellent Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 8-December-2020

On this date in weather history: 1938 - The temperature at La Mesa, CA, soared to 108 degrees to set a U.S. record for the month of December. (The Weather Channel)