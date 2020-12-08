Michigan’s COVID-19 outbreak cancels game against Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has canceled its annual rivalry game at Ohio State because of the COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines football program.
Michigan says the decision was made after discussions with medical professionals, athletic department staff, athletic trainers and doctors.
DETAILS » https://t.co/hwCCA91ZWL— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 8, 2020
The Buckeyes played through what coach Ryan Day called a mini outbreak on Saturday in a 52-12 win at Michigan State after he was relegated to watching the game from home.
Day is among the coaches and players in the program that tested positive for the coronavirus.