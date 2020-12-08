Marshfield Police sends sincere letter to Santa

Marshfield Police sends sincere letter to SantaUpdated
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — Even adults can't resist the magic of Santa.
Marshfield Police officers saw a mailbox to Santa at the Wenzel Family Plaza and just had to send in their wish list, even attaching a candy cane to the envelop to "soften" the big guy up.
But, the department didn't ask for toys or treats, instead their letter is much more heartfelt and sincere. They ask for patience, understanding, faith and protection, among other things.
Read the letter in full below:
Dear Santa,
We are writing a wish list because WE still BELIEVE. We've worked hard at helping others. We know we have had a positive impact on many lives in our community. We gave it our all. We are not perfect, no Police Officer is, but we know you see what was in our hearts during this year. We hope the list isn't too long.
1. Patience from our family and friends... For all the holidays, meals, and events that we are not there for
2. Judgement to know right from wrong... To know what is in the hearts of those around us
3. For everyone to understand we are there for them... Regardless of their background.
4. Faith... in moments of darkness
5. Sisterhood and Brotherhood... For our department family to grow closer together.
6. Protection... Please bring each of us home safe to our family and friends each and every day.
And DONUTS!!!
We believe, Santa, We believe.
Sincerely,
Marshfield Police Department