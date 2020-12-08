Marshfield Police sends sincere letter to Santa

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — Even adults can't resist the magic of Santa.

Marshfield Police officers saw a mailbox to Santa at the Wenzel Family Plaza and just had to send in their wish list, even attaching a candy cane to the envelop to "soften" the big guy up.

But, the department didn't ask for toys or treats, instead their letter is much more heartfelt and sincere. They ask for patience, understanding, faith and protection, among other things.

Read the letter in full below: