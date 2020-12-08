How Marshfield Clinic is preparing for the Pfizer Vaccine

(WAOW) -- Marshfield Clinic Health System will be a hub for distributing The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine.

While the Pfizer vaccine is on track to be approved for emergency use in the United States this week, it needs to be kept at extremely cold temperatures (around -94 degrees Fahrenheit).

"These hubs will be places where that storage can happen," said Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.

In Central Wisconsin, the hub will be at Marshfield Clinic's location in Marshfield.

The staff there have started preparing, with few details. "We don't know right now how many vaccines we will receive, the state doesn't know how much we will receive," said Vice President of the Institute for Quality, Innovation & Patient Safety at Marshfield Clinic Health System.

She estimates the number could be around 50 thousand doses. "But... remember people have to get two doses," she said.

For know, the system is focusing on things it can control, like planning for distribution.

They've already sent surveys to employees to find out who, "can help provide this vaccine while others are caring for our patients at our hospitals."

For continuing coverage on this issue, watch for updates on our Coronavirus tab.