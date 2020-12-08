How accurate are at home COVID-19 tests? An expert weighs in

(WAOW)- This week Walmart and Sam's Club made several versions of at home COVID-19 tests available, however those considering purchasing one may want to be careful.

Throughout the pandemic, health officials have emphasized how important testing is to help track down the virus and slow down the spread.

Even though there are numerous testing sites in our area, some might think testing at home is more convenient, but experts are weighing in on the accuracy of the results.

"I think if folks follow the directions and understand that there are risks with false negatives, and positives especially if syptoms are early, then I think they should do the test to help us detect COVID," said Dr. Jennifer Frank, ThedaCare Chief Medical Officer.

To get a test you need to complete a health survey first, and you have the option of a nasal swab or saliva test.

According to Walmart results from the test are available within 48 hours.