High tide floods Venice as dike-on-demand wasn’t activated

High tides have flooded St. Mark’s Square in Venice, propelled by winds that were stronger than predicted. Because such a high tide hadn’t been predicted, a new system of inflatable barriers wasn’t activated on Tuesday in a bid to prevent the waters from invading the lagoon city. Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said that with another peak tide predicted the next day, the barriers would be activated early Wednesday. The barrier system, in its experimental phase, gets activated when tides are predicted to reach at least 1.3 meters (4 feet, 4 inches). Tuesday’s tide had been predicted to reach 1.25 meters. Instead, the tide reached 1.38 meters in afternoon.