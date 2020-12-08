Gunmen kill TV cameraman in northwestern Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say unidentified gunmen shot and killed a journalist in the northwestern city of Dera Ismail Khan overnight. Police officer Aslam Khan said Tuesday that gunmen opened fire on Qais Javed near his home and fled from the scene. Khan said Javed was shot multiple times and died on the way to hospital. The 37-year-old Javed previously worked as a cameraman at a top local television station and had recently started his own web channel. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the killing and police said they were looking into the motive. Pakistan is considered to be one of the most dangerous places for journalists.