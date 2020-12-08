Festival of Trees raises $109,000 for Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The Aspirus Health Foundation's Festival of Trees raised $109,000 to support end-of-life care for members of our communities.

The 24th iteration of this fundraising event was held virtually due to COVID-19. In doing so, anyone could bid on the 108 items donated by community members for raffle and silent auction during Thanksgiving week..

“We are so glad that we were able to still have this important community event in some way," Kim Smerda, Fund Development Specialist said. "Our goal was $150,000. We are grateful for the support of businesses, individuals, and volunteers who helped make this community fundraising event a success, and we could not do it without them,”

Festival of Trees, even with a new format, managed to keep some favorites going, including musical performers and holiday crafts, and introduced nightly Story Time videos.

An exclusive Festival of Trees bracelet is still available form Jim Kryshak Jewelers, with sales benefitting Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services.