Everest girls basketball pulls off win against Marshfield along with other local scores
Here are the scores from around our area for Tuesday December 8th.
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Almond-Bancroft 57 Weyauwega-Fremont 53
- Rosholt 61 Pacelli 54
- Iola-Scandinavia 58 Menominee Indian 39
- Wittenberg-Birnamwood 73 Bonduel 60
- DC Everest 55 Marshfield 52
- SPASH 75 Merrill 55
- Tomahawk 49 Rib Lake 42
- Wausau West 50 Wausau East 43
- Marathon 66 Rhinelander 52
- Athens 52 Phillips 49
- Medford 66 Auburndale 41
- Lakeland 85 Spencer 49
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Iola-Scandinavia 57 Menominee Indian 37
- Rosholt 59 Pacelli 34
- Prentice 58 Abbotsford 47
- Auburndale 71 Edgar 39
- Loyal 71 Granton 22
- DC Everest 48 Marshfield 43
- Wisconsin Rapids 66 Menasha 41
- Pittsville 30 Tri-County 25
- Stratford 54 Marathon 31
- Freedom 63 Mosinee 43
- Almond-Bancroft 59 Tigerton 22
BOYS HOCKEY
- DC Everest 11 Merrill/East 0
- Marshfield 5 Wisconsin Rapids 4
GIRLS HOCKEY
- Central Wisconsin 6 Hayward Co-op 1