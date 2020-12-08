Skip to Content

Everest girls basketball pulls off win against Marshfield along with other local scores

High School Sports

Here are the scores from around our area for Tuesday December 8th.

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Almond-Bancroft 57 Weyauwega-Fremont 53
  • Rosholt 61 Pacelli 54
  • Iola-Scandinavia 58 Menominee Indian 39
  • Wittenberg-Birnamwood 73 Bonduel 60
  • DC Everest 55 Marshfield 52
  • SPASH 75 Merrill 55
  • Tomahawk 49 Rib Lake 42
  • Wausau West 50 Wausau East 43
  • Marathon 66 Rhinelander 52
  • Athens 52 Phillips 49
  • Medford 66 Auburndale 41
  • Lakeland 85 Spencer 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Iola-Scandinavia 57 Menominee Indian 37
  • Rosholt 59 Pacelli 34
  • Prentice 58 Abbotsford 47
  • Auburndale 71 Edgar 39
  • Loyal 71 Granton 22
  • DC Everest 48 Marshfield 43
  • Wisconsin Rapids 66 Menasha 41
  • Pittsville 30 Tri-County 25
  • Stratford 54 Marathon 31
  • Freedom 63 Mosinee 43
  • Almond-Bancroft 59 Tigerton 22

BOYS HOCKEY

  • DC Everest 11 Merrill/East 0
  • Marshfield 5 Wisconsin Rapids 4

GIRLS HOCKEY

  • Central Wisconsin 6 Hayward Co-op 1

