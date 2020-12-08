Skip to Content

Chris Hillman’s musical life from Bryds to Burritos and more

New
9:38 am National news from the Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As a founding member of the Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers, and one of the architects of country-rock and folk-rock, Chris Hillman has sometimes been called one of rock’s well-kept secrets. Now Hillman, who co-wrote the rock anthem, “So You Want to Be a Rock and Roll Star,” and worked with many of rock’s best known performers, is stepping back into the spotlight. He’s just published “Time Between: My Life as a Byrd, Burrito Brother and Beyond,” revealing what it was like rising to rock ‘n’ fame in the ’60s and the triumphs and tragedy that he witnessed.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content