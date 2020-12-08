China condemns new US Hong Kong sanctions, Taiwan arms sale

BEIJING (AP) — China is lashing out at the U.S. over new sanctions against Chinese officials and the sale of more military equipment to Taiwan. The U.S. actions are part of what critics see as an effort by the Trump administration to put in place high-pressure tactics toward Beijing that could make it more difficult for President-elect Joe Biden to steady relations. The Cabinet’s office for Hong Kong affairs expressed “strong outrage and condemnation” over the sanctions leveled against 14 members of China’s legislature that passed a sweeping Hong Kong National Security Law earlier this year. Meanwhile, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying demanded the U.S. cancel the new Taiwan arms sale and said China would make a “proper and necessary response.”