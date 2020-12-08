Blasts badly damage 2 Polish supermarkets in the Netherlands

AALSMEER, Netherlands (AP) — Police say two Polish supermarkets in the Netherlands have been badly damaged by explosions. Nobody was injured in the blasts early Tuesday in Aalsmeer, near Amsterdam, and in a small town in the North Brabant province. It was not immediately clear if the explosions were linked. Both stores were called Biedronka, but are not part of a large network of budget stores of the same name in Poland. Amsterdam police appealed for witnesses to the blast in Aalsmeer, which happened around 3 a.m. (0200 GMT) and caused major damage to the store and nearby buildings as well as setting a parked car ablaze. Forensic investigators were picking through charred wreckage in the supermarket in Aalsmeer, looking for clues.