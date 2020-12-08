Biden vows to reopen most schools after 1st 100 days on job

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is pledging to bring the coronavirus pandemic under enough control to open most of the nation’s schools during his first 100 days as president. The president-elect said Tuesday that the promise is dependent on Congress providing sufficient funding to protect students, teachers and staff. He made the comments during an event in Delaware to introduce a team of health experts that will help the new administration combat a virus that has already killed more than 285,000 Americans. Biden says, “It should be a national priority to get our kids back into school and keep them in school.”