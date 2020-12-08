Bavaria to leave medieval anti-Jewish sculptures on churches

BERLIN (AP) — An official says authorities, churches and Jewish communities in Germany’s Bavaria region have agreed that anti-Semitic statues and carvings dating back to the Middle Ages shouldn’t be removed from churches. The Bavarian government’s point man against anti-Semitism, Ludwig Spaenle, said Tuesday that relics such as the “Judensau,” or “Jew pig,” sculptures that still adorn some churches should be explained “visibly and easily recognizably” where they stand. Bavaria’s association of Jewish communities agreed on the approach with representatives of Christian churches and state officials. There are around a dozen such relics in Bavaria.