92-year-old man finds college jacket with social media help

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — More than 60 years after Mal Osborn earned a varsity letter jacket from the University of Maine as a track runner, he still wore it. That is, until the 92-year-old lost it in October. The Bangor Daily News reported on Monday that Osborn’s daughter Beverly Amick posted a photo of her dad wearing the jacket on Facebook with a plea for help finding it. It worked. A woman living nearby had found the jacket in her yard covered with leaves. Amick says her father has been sporting the jacket since she had it dry-cleaned and returned it to him.