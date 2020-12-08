Skip to Content

1 killed, 2 critically injured in Omaha house explosion

10:48 am National news from the Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Fire officials say an explosion that leveled a home in Omaha, Nebraska, has left one person dead and two others critically injured. Omaha Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick says firefighters who responded to the explosion shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday found one person dead. Fitzpatrick says two other people were rushed to a hospital. The explosion also caused significant damage to homes on either side of the house. The blast in south-central Omaha rained splintered lumber and other debris throughout the neighborhood, and witnesses say it was felt and heard miles away. The cause wasn’t immediately released.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content