Wisconsin reports 2,100 new COVID-19 cases

(WAOW) — While health officials still urge caution, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths generally continue to decline.

On Monday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 2,155 new cases, bringing the total case burden to 414,332. The state also reports 5,751 new negative tests.

Of all reported positive cases, 348,995, or 84.7% are now considered recovered.

The seven-day average for percent positive by person remains elevated at 30.7%. The seven-day average of newly reported cases decreases slightly to 3,871.

The state also reports 19 new deaths, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus in the state to 3,738 (0.9% of all positive cases).

The seven day average of newly reported deaths is 61.

DHS also reports 70 additional COVID-19 patients were newly hospitalized.

As of Sunday afternoon, 1,502 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 91 from the day before.

Of those, 325 are being treated in the ICU, a decrease of 18 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The Alternate Care Facility is treating six patients as of Monday at 11 am.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.