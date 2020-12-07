Wausau Fleet Farm donates $2,000 to Humane Society of Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Wausau's Fleet Farm is supporting the Humane Society of Marathon County through a donation of $2,000 in dog food, detergent and cash.

They are doing so in order to help support the 18 dogs and puppies that were suddenly surrendered at the end of November.

“When we heard this upsetting story, our hearts went out to the dogs and to our friends at the Humane Society,” said Sam Frosch, General Manager of the Wausau Fleet Farm store. “We have a team full of pet lovers and aisles full of pet supplies. We wanted to step up and help support the Humane Society as they bring these animals back to health.”

According to a press release, Fleet Farm has a "long-standing commitment" supporting humane societies, no-kill shelters and veterinary schools.

“Today’s donation will help us bring in the supplies we need as we focus on getting this group of dogs healthy, adjusted, and ready for a new chapter in their lives,” said Lisa Leitermann, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Marathon County. “We appreciate Fleet Farm’s continued partnership in supporting our pet adoption efforts.”