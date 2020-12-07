Virus talks drag on liability as Congress preps stopgap aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers are giving themselves more time to sort through their end-of-session business on government spending and COVID-19 relief. Congress is preparing to pass a one-week stopgap spending bill that would prevent a government shutdown this weekend. House Democratic floor leader Steny Hoyer says the temporary government funding bill is slated for a vote on Wednesday. The development comes as Capitol Hill is struggling to figure out how to deliver long-delayed pandemic relief, including additional help for businesses, further unemployment benefits, funding to distribute COVID-19 vaccines and funding demanded by Democrats for state and local governments. Disagreements flared Monday over a proposed liability shield for businesses and schools.