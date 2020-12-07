UW System extends COVID-19 surge testing through Christmas

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — University of Wisconsin system COVID-19 surge testing sites are going to continue operations until Christmas, according to an update from System President Tommy Thompson.

The 22 sites, including all three UW-Stevens Point campuses, provide free rapid tests to community members, students and employees.

Originally officials estimated sites would run through mid-December. Additional support from the United States Department of Health and Human Services allow testing to continue.

“I applaud President Thompson, our chancellors, and all of the staff who have contributed to the success of these surge testing sites,” said UW System Board of Regents President Andrew S. Petersen. “We are pleased to provide this service to the people of Wisconsin at this difficult time and know it is making a difference.”

According to a press release from the UW system, the sites have now administered about 100,000 Abbott BinaxNOW tests.

Those who want to receive a rapid-test should register online, those who test positive through a rapid-test are urged to get a PCR test for confirmation.

Individuals do not need to be experiencing symptoms, close contact to someone with COVID-19, or live in the community where the testing site is located.