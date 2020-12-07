USPS ‘Operation Santa’ begins, aims to help children nationwide

(WAOW) — The United States Postal Service's "Operation Santa" has begun, with the aim to help less fortunate children and their families during the holidays.

This is how you can help: visit the USPS website and "adopt a letter." Then, read through letters sent in from children and their families and pick whichever one speaks to you.

Next, purchase the perfect gift, wrap it, and take it to your local post office. Santa takes over from there.

If all letters have been "adopted," make sure to look again another time— new letters are added daily.

Letters from children will still be accepted until December 16. Sending a letter is easy: have a child write their wishes down (try to include relevant details for requests) and sent to Santa.

His address is 123 Elf Road North Pole, 88888. The USPS has letter formats and other helpful tips here.

Before being put online, all personally identifiable information of the letter writer is removed.

This is the 108 year for the program.