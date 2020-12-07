‘The Undoing’ creator lured back to network TV for ‘Big Sky’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Writer-producer David E. Kelley gifted network TV with three decades of hits, including “Ally McBeal,” “The Practice” and “Boston Legal.” Then he switched to a new canvas, premium cable, to make HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing.” But he’s back on network TV with “Big Sky,” a crime drama based on a C.J. Box novel airing on Tuesdays. Kelley says he was promised that he could make the series without network interference and that’s been the case. “Big Sky” stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as an ex-police officer and private detective searching for two sisters missing in Montana. ABC has ordered six more episodes of the show.