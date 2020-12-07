Residents react to Wausau Holiday Parade after some can’t make it in

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The annual Wausau Holiday Parade took place different this year because of the pandemic.

"We were celebrating my son-in-law's birthday actually, so we had had dinner and had plans to go to the parade," said Tammy McCabe, a resident of Tigerton who visited the parade.

Many had similar plans, but it seems nobody planned for just how popular the reverse parade would be.

"It was kind of unique to see the parade format changed the way it did, but it was really impressive to see the turnout," said Lt. Nathan Pauls with the Wausau Police Department.

Around 2,500 cars drove through Marathon Park Friday night, and thousands more waited in lines that stretched for miles.

"It did create some traffic jams along the routes," Lt. Pauls said.

Jams that caused long wait times for many who showed up to view the floats.

"It was over an hour before we got in, but it was fun," McCabe said.

But for many hopeful visitors, those wait times weren't much fun. Many took to Facebook to express their disappointment, saying they waited hours with their families, only to be turned away when organizers closed the parade at 8:30 p.m..

Many who brought kids said the little ones were disappointed.

"You could look at all of the negatives that went along with it," McCabe said. "Yes, it took a long time, there were a lot of people and stuff."

For McCabe and many others who managed to make it into the parade, it was a breath of fresh air during a somewhat stifled holiday season.

"It was a fun time to see happy people with smiling faces and everyone enjoying themselves and interacting with each other," she said.