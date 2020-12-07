Nobel ceremonies go low-key this year because of coronavirus

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The pomp and ceremony of the Nobel prize ceremonies have been reined in this year amid measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus. There will be no glitzy banquet honoring winners in Stockholm or Oslo as the global pandemic curtails the usual celebrations. Instead, their achievements will be recognized and rewarded at low-key ceremonies where they live and work in Europe and the United States. The first is happening Monday in Berlin for one of the winners of the chemistry prize. Traditionally, Nobel ceremonies are held Dec. 10, the anniversary of the death of prize founder Alfred Nobel, at an ornate city hall in Stockholm for all but the Peace Prize that is held in Oslo in neighboring Norway.