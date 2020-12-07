Nice stretch of weather ahead

Very cloudy weather will stick with us into midday Tuesday but with any luck we could see some breaks of sun later Tuesday. Also a nice warming trend is on the way the next few days.

Temperatures should only fall to about 27 degrees Monday night with light winds becoming west to southwest around 5 mph later. Tuesday the highs could climb to the upper 30s with southwest to west winds of 7-15 mph.

Wednesday looks quite nice with partly sunny skies and very mild air moving in. Lows will be in the upper 20s with highs in the upper 40s, which is almost 20 degrees above normal! It will still be pleasant Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows should be in the upper 20s again with highs in the low 40s.

It could be more active come Friday into Saturday. It appears a low pressure system will track from the Southern Plains toward the Great Lakes region. It has the potential to bring some snow or mixed snow and rain to our area. The amounts are still very uncertain though. Some weather models suggest the heavier precipitation could stay off the south and southeast of our area, but that could certainly shift either way yet. The bottom line is if you have travel plans for Friday or Saturday please monitor News 9 for updates. Otherwise temperatures should top out near 36 degrees Friday and 32 on Saturday. It could be rather breezy as well.

Right now Sunday looks dry with some patchy clearing possible. It looks chilly and breezy with highs in the 20s.

There are signs of another weather system sweeping through Wisconsin early next week with some possible snow. Hopefully we will get enough from some of these systems to cover the landscape in white and give us a white Christmas!

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 7-December 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1935 - Severe flooding hit parts of the Houston, TX, area. Eight persons were killed as one hundred city blocks were inundated. Satsuma reported 16.49 inches of rain. The Buffalo and White Oak Bayous crested on the 9th. (6th-8th) (The Weather Channel)

1988 - An outbreak of cold arctic air brought up to 18 inches of snow to the Colorado Rockies, with 14 inches at Boulder CO, and seven inches at Denver. Heavy snow blanketed New Mexico the following day, with 15 inches reported near Ruidoso. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)