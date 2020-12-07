Multiple charges requested in Adams Co. overdose cases, including homicide

ADAMS CO., Wis. (WAOW) — Two men are facing charges in connection to fatal and non-fatal overdoses in Adams County in 2019; one is facing homicide charges.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Department, Michael Subera, 38, of Arkdale is "suspected of delivering heroin to two individuals that subsequently contributed to their deaths." He is reportedly also suspected of being in the chain of delivery of three additional non-fatal overdoses.

The following charges have been recommended to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office for Subera:

First Degree Reckless Homicide-Drug Delivery x2

Reckless Injury – Drug Delivery x3

Delivery of a Narcotic Drug

A second individual, Ronald Serles, 52, of Adams, is allegedly suspected of delivering heroin and fentanyl to two individuals that required emergency medical intervention but survived. He is facing charges as well, but not homicide charges.

The following charges have been recommended to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office for Serles:

Drug Delivery x2

Delivery of a Narcotic Drug

Police say the homicide charges stem from the ongoing death investigation of Brett Severin of Hancock and Hans Pietrzak of Adams — both victims of fatal overdoses in 2019.

Additional charges are the result of an investigation into a non-fatal overdose in Adams in 2019. Police say that investigation alleges that Subera delivered heroin/fentanyl to Serles, who then delivered it to two victims. Serles himself reportedly was the victim of a non-fatal overdose during the same incident.