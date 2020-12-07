Mild conditions through the middle of the week

Calm December weather will be with us to begin the week and temperatures will remain above normal. More wintry conditions will finally develop late in the week.

Today: Grey skies during the morning, then a few peeks of sun possible in the afternoon.

High: 34 Wind: NW~5

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and quiet.

Low: 24 Wind:Light West

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy early, then more breaks of sun and a bit milder.

High: 38 Wind: SW 10-15

We will start out with grey skies today and the clouds will have a tough time breaking up, so temperatures will not rise too much. Highs will only be in the low to mid 30s for this Monday with perhaps a few peeks of sun during the afternoon. Winds will be light and out of the northwest. Clouds will once again remain fairly thick overnight and tomorrow morning. By tomorrow afternoon the clouds should break up a bit more and with a southwest wind, the temperatures should be warmer, topping out in the 35 to 40 range. Some spots that have more sun could even reach the low 40s.

The mild trend will continue on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs should climb into the 40s on Wednesday and reach the low 40s on Thursday. There will be a mix of sun and clouds and conditions should be dry.

A low pressure system arriving from the southwest on Friday will produce a 50% chance of rain and snow in our area. This wintry weather system will likely continue to affect the area on Saturday into Sunday morning with some additional snow. As of now, it looks like there might be a few inches of accumulation, with the higher chance of snow in the northern half of the area and a higher chance of rain and sleet in the south. Highs will still be in the mid 30s on Friday, then drop into the low 30s Saturday, and only reach the upper 20s on Sunday. Be prepared for some slick roadways this weekend and you might need to get out the snow shovel for the first time in a while.

Have an excellent Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 7-December-2020

On this date in weather history: 1987 - Heavy rain fell across eastern Puerto Rico, with 19.41 inches reported at Las Piedras. Flooding caused five million dollars damage. Another in a series of storms hit the northwestern U.S., with wind gusts above 100 mph reported at Cape Blanco OR. While snow and gusty winds accompanied a cold front crossing the Rockies, strong westerly winds, gusting to 93 mph at Boulder CO, helped temperatures in western Kansas reach the 60s for the sixth day in a row. Freezing drizzle in northeastern slowed traffic to 5 mph on some roads in Morrow County. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)